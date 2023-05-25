SARASOTA — With a team that proved themselves through the successful administration of federal recovery funds and a rental assistance program, Sarasota County officials are confident they can manage a $201.5 million block grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Although the county announced last week it was one of 70 recipients of the grant funding from HUD to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Ian, county commissioners received a first briefing on Wednesday about how the county plans to administer the program named Resilient SRQ.
SRQ is the designation given to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, and has become shorthand for "Sarasota."
For the next six months, the team being led by Program Manager Laurel Varnell will be conducting the required unmet needs assessment from which they will form a public action plan.
Use of those funds, Varnell explained must meet four criteria set by HUD:
• Use for housing, infrastructure, economic revitalization or mitigation.
• Address an unmet need when no other funding is available.
• Meet a HUD national objective.
• Have a direct or indirect tie to Hurricane Ian.
The types of projects that could meet these criteria, for example, are housing reconstruction, repair of damaged public facilities, the return of businesses, and activities to improve resistance to future hazards she explained.
Beginning this month, county staff will begin the unmet needs assessment using input from public meetings and stakeholder groups along with data from FEMA and the Small Business Administration.
At the same time, a plan for public participation in the program will be developed.
By July, Varnell plans to have a draft action plan prepared and ready for a 30-day public comment period with a public hearing in September for consideration by commissioners.
If they approve the draft plan, it will then be sent to HUD officials for their review and hopefully approval by November or December, at which point, projects can begin.
But don’t expect a check for $201.5 million if HUD approves the plan, Varnell said. Instead, the county will pay for the project from its available funds then seek reimbursement from its allocation.
“I’m reminded of the excellent financial team we have,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said. “I have a high degree of confidence.”
Saying he’d already been receiving calls of a lobbying nature, Commissioner Mike Moran added that the funding was “a big opportunity” for the commission to have policy discussions suggesting he’d like to see some funding for “career creation” specifically trade jobs.
“I don’t want any strangleholds on these unmet needs,” Moran added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.