SARASOTA — With a team that proved themselves through the successful administration of federal recovery funds and a rental assistance program, Sarasota County officials are confident they can manage a $201.5 million block grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Although the county announced last week it was one of 70 recipients of the grant funding from HUD to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Ian, county commissioners received a first briefing on Wednesday about how the county plans to administer the program named Resilient SRQ.


