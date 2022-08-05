SARASOTA — In a brief hearing Thursday, the proposed Embassy Assisted Living Facility on a vacant parcel at the corner of Dearborn Street and Broadway Road received unanimous approval from the Sarasota County Planning Commission.

Introducing the applicant and its planning team, Kirk Crane, a planner in the county’s planning department, reminded the eight-member board that no correspondence had been received either in support or opposition to the project.

Embassy ALF aerial.jpg


