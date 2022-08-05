SARASOTA — In a brief hearing Thursday, the proposed Embassy Assisted Living Facility on a vacant parcel at the corner of Dearborn Street and Broadway Road received unanimous approval from the Sarasota County Planning Commission.
Introducing the applicant and its planning team, Kirk Crane, a planner in the county’s planning department, reminded the eight-member board that no correspondence had been received either in support or opposition to the project.
No testimony from the public was offered either during the approximate 15-minute public hearing.
“This is a great infill project. I’m happy to see it,” T. Andrew Stultz said. Stultz was the only member of the planning board to offer a comment on the proposed use of the property.
The applicant, Broadmore Health Realty Ltd., plans to develop the property behind the Walgreens on Indiana Avenue into a 100-bed ACLF with a memory care unit
There would also be another 60,000 square feet of commercial retail/office space or a combination of that use with up to 75 units of upper story residential units according to the binding development concept plan.
Bo Medred, the applicant’s agent and planner, told the planning commissioners that the purpose of the rezone petition since the current zoning was appropriate for the proposed use was to amend the 34-year-old binding development concept plan for the property that was approved in 1988.
That plan had eight stipulations which were all outdated or had been accomplished and were no longer necessary.
The only stipulation required by staff was that development proceed in substantial compliance with the binding concept plan.
Mentioning Broadway Road, Medred said that original plans had called for the street to be extended to Quails Run Boulevard but county staff felt that was no longer necessary and an extension is not planned to occur.
Concluding his comments to the planning board, Crane said the proposal would be considered next by the Sarasota County Commission during a meeting in October.
