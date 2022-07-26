ENGLEWOOD — When Sarasota County commissioners approved the Winchester Ranch critical area plan in April 2021, representatives of the ranch hastened to emphasize the 20-year build out for the property.

Now, residents living along the eastern boundary of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club will apparently be the first to see houses going up in Winchester Ranch, according to documents filed with the Sarasota County Planning Department.


Email: barbararichardson

996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments