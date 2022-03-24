PLACIDA — Boca Grande residents Jay Feinberg and his wife, Cookie Potter-Feinberg, have not lost interest in the redevelopment of the 15-acre Fishery property, which they own under the corporate name Placida Pointe LLC.
Originally, they had planned for a development under the name of The Village & Marina at Boca Grande.
According to published reports, the resort will include 99 condominium units ranging from 1,450 to 2,161 square feet at a starting price of $1.3 million along with another 83 resort residences. A public marina with 44 slips already exists on the site.
Feinberg, now in his 70s, said Thursday he contracted with the Miami-based Integra development and investment firm to construct a five-star, condominium and vacation resort under the new name of Banyan Gasparilla Sound.
The condominium owners will enjoy all the amenities of a hotel, he said.
Integra has engaged Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty in Boca Grande to offer the units for sale, although Feinberg said many of the units had already been reserved, primarily by Boca Grande residents.
Integra Investments has a proven track record with resort communities such as Boca Beach House in Boca Raton and St. Regis Residences in Miami.
“We endeavor to establish a relaxed and sophisticated community with a level of hospitality that has a transformative effect on everyday life and benefits the long-term well-being of its residents,” Integra Investment principal Victor Ballestas told the Fort Myers News-Press. “Our hope is to create a community that becomes an intergenerational legacy for families to enjoy together.”
Other amenities include an 11,000-square-foot spa, a club house, resident lounge and full-service restaurant.
Among those features, Feinberg is keeping his promise to his wife.
Cookie Potter-Feinberg is an avid bridge player with the Boca Grande bridge club. Bridge players on the island have no regular location in which to play. Feinberg is working on the contract that will give a permanent home for the bridge club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.