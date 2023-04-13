PUNTA GORDA — Hayden and Lori Wik are headed to trial later this year in connection to the 2021 death of Autumn Higgs.
Both defendants had previously been scheduled to appear for a plea hearing, but that's been canceled and pre-trial conference is set for Aug. 1.
According to court documents, a trial is tentatively scheduled for September.
Hayden Wik, now 19, is currently charged with one count each of negligent manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor. His mother Lori, 48, is charged with allowing a minor to possess a weapon.
The case against the Wiks centers on 16-year-old Autumn Higgs, who died on March 31, 2021.
Higgs was dating Hayden, then 17, and was visiting his home with another friend on that day.
Authorities allege that Hayden was cleaning and storing two firearms when he checked a pistol that appeared to be primed to fire. He then pulled the weapon's trigger while it was pointed at Autumn, who was then struck by a bullet and died from her injury.
Approximately a month after Autumn's death, her relatives contacted The Daily Sun, saying they heard she died and were looking for more information.
Two months after Autumn's death, both Hayden and Lori Wik were arrested and charged.
A plea hearing had originally been scheduled for the two defendants in January. A continuance in the case moved the planned date to February, before moving again to April 10.
Days before that came to pass, both the prosecution and the defense filed a stipulation to cancel the plea hearing and proceed to pre-trial conference.
Denise Higgs, Autumn's mother, has accused the Wiks of purposely delaying the case's progress to shore up their eventual defense.
“It shows their true character. No remorse," Denise Higgs wrote in a text message. "Only looking out for themselves, even though they said Autumn meant everything to them. It really shows.”
Denise Higgs lives in Michigan and had been planning to come down to Florida for the plea hearing with others in her family.
Autumn Higgs had been living with her grandmother, Karen Mercer, in Englewood and attending Lemon Bay High School before her death.
Both Denise Higgs and Mercer have previously told The Daily Sun that the delays in the case have negatively affected their grieving process, reflecting on the two-year anniversary of Autumn's death.
In particular, Mercer noted that writing a family impact statement — something typically read out after a guilty plea and before sentencing — had re-opened old woulds, especially as the expected date was pushed further and further back.
Higgs has also criticized the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for what she said was a slow response to Autumn's shooting and initially reporting the situation as an accidental shooting, seemingly before any investigation.
Both defendants are currently being represented by Punta Gorda-based attorney Dennis R. Wallace II.
While the Wiks are retaining private counsel, however, Hayden Wik has been ruled to be "indigent on costs." He is allowed to receive assistance from the court to pay for expert witnesses and other defense-related expenses aside from his attorney.
If convicted, Hayden Wik will be liable to pay back all expenses.
In the lead up to the originally planned hearing, prosecutors filed notices with the court that they would be entering evidence records obtained from several local firearms stores as part of their case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.