golf trio recipients.JPG

Three of the four recipients of the scholarships are, from left, Lemon Bay High School students Haley Gulsby, Marie L'Abbe, and Fabiana Artigas. Not pictured is Linda Massey.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Women's Golf Association of Port Charlotte Golf Club recently presented scholarships to four Lemon Bay High School students who are golfers and plan to further their education.

Funds were raised by raffling off Mystery Baskets.

"This year we put together nine baskets which is the most ever. We were honored to present each girl with a $1,000 scholarship," spokesperson Gretchen Stoughton said.

Recipients of the scholarships are Haley Gulsby, Marie L'Abbe, Fabiana Artigas and Linda Massey.

