Food drive

Postal carriers and volunteers in some areas will collect nonperishable, unopened and unexpired food and hygiene items Saturday in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. It’s part of the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

ENGLEWOOD — Postal carriers will pick up bags of donated food at home mailboxes in some areas this Saturday as part of the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

The collection isn’t going on everywhere, though. Carriers in North Port and Venice are not participating his year.


   
