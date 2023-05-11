Postal carriers and volunteers in some areas will collect nonperishable, unopened and unexpired food and hygiene items Saturday in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. It’s part of the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger campaign.
ENGLEWOOD — Postal carriers will pick up bags of donated food at home mailboxes in some areas this Saturday as part of the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger campaign.
The collection isn’t going on everywhere, though. Carriers in North Port and Venice are not participating his year.
Carriers and other volunteers in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda will pick up food and other donated items left in plastic bags near mailboxes on Saturday, May 13.
The donated items will be brought to local food pantries for distribution to people in need.
Mark Rennie, board president for Englewood Helping Hand, said the food drive comes at a good time for his pantry.
“This is a critical time. We have people going north, so our donations tend to slack off a bit in the summer,” he said. “Sometimes people going out of town will bring us what they can’t leave behind in their pantries. We are glad to get what they can’t use.”
Rennie said any donated nonperishable food that is unopened and not expired is accepted at Englewood Helping Hand.
Suggested items include Ramen noodles, spaghetti sauce along with condiments like ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise, he said.
“We get things from All Faith’s Food Bank — and those are the kinds of things we can’t get,” he said.
Also, personal hygiene items are always needed, including inexpensive wrapped bar soap.
In North Port — where the carriers won’t be collecting door-to-door — people are invited to drop off donations at Awaken Church’s food pantry at 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port.
