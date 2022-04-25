ENGLEWOOD — Time for beachgoers to be courteous, thoughtful and considerate.
This is the time of the year when local Gulf of Mexico beaches become nurseries for various shorebirds and for sea turtles.
The shorebirds are starting to nest or are preparing to nest in the area.
"The first Wilson’s plover nest documented April 18 at south tip of Stump Pass Beach State Park," Charlotte County environmental specialist Susie Derheimer told to The Daily Sun in an email.
The shorebirds nesting season officially begins Feb. 15.
"Least terns have arrived," Derheimer said. "Courting birds seen on all beaches in Charlotte County. All colony nesting areas at Stump Pass Beach State Park, Palm Island Resort, and the north end of Boca Grande (on Gasparilla Island) have been posted and ready for nesting."
Local Gulf beaches serve as nurseries for nesting American oystercatchers (Haematopus palliates), snowy plovers (Charadrius alexandrines), and Wilson’s Plovers (Charadrius wilsonia), least terns (Sternula antillarum) and black skimmers (Rynchops niger).
The word nesting might be a misnomer. Rather than building a nest from twigs and materials, shorebirds scoop out the sand, creating "scrapes" — indentations in which the birds lay their eggs.
Also, the birds do not sit to warm their eggs, but do it to keep their eggs cooler than they would be if left alone under the sun. The eggs can cook in their shells if not protected by a nesting bird.
It's easy to spook the parent bird to fly off and leave an egg uncovered.
The nesting shorebirds face a host of natural predators — coyotes, raccoons, herons among the most common raider of nests — but people can be as disruptive, scaring off the nesting birds.
Dogs, whether leashed or not, can also scare off the birds if they romp too close to an nesting area. Wildlife and other officials see a correlation emerging that indicates as the number of dogs increases on beaches, the number of nesting birds decreases.
"Even with 'No Dogs Allowed' signs posted all around our nesting sites, we still will see dog tracks in and around our sites," Derheimer said.
"Humans also ignore our signs and will cut our twine around our posted sites and will walk through these protected areas," she said. "When they do this, they’re potentially walking over nests and chicks."
Turtles, too
Sea turtle nesting season begins May 1 and lasts to Oct. 31. Volunteer sea turtle patrols will now start walking beaches in the morning hours to document nests.
"No turtles yet," Brenda Bossman said Friday.
She is the state permit holder who oversees the volunteers who patrol the Gulf beach from the Palm Island Resort south to the Don Pedro Island State Beach.
Bossman isn't expecting nesting to start. The Gulf water temperature is in the high 70s. Sea turtles start nesting generally, she said, when the water temperatures are in the 80s.
Last season, Bossman and her volunteers documented 551 loggerhead,73 green and one Kemp's Ridley sea turtle nests along the 2-mile stretch of beach. The first turtle nested on May 2. In 2007, turtles started nesting in late April.
Like Bossman, the Coastal Wildlife Club and its 150 volunteers are preparing for the first nesting turtles to lumber onto the 11 miles of Gulf shoreline on Manasota Key.
Zoe Bass — who with Wilma Katz is a state permit holder overseeing Coastal Wildlife's volunteers — suggests homeowners fronting Gulf shorelines should think about shutting blinds or shielding lights that shine onto the beaches. Artificial lights can dissuade female turtles from nesting and disorientate the hatchlings as they emerge from the nest.
She also asked to remind beachgoers that digging holes in the beach sand is fun, but if they are left can become deadly obstacles for the sea turtles.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties, city of Venice and other coastal jurisdictions all implement sea turtle nesting ordinances protecting the sea turtles, their nests and hatchlings.
To learn more about shorebirds, sea turtles and other Florida wildlife, visit myfwc.com.
