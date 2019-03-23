NORTH PORT — City officials outlined their plans for the widening of Price Boulevard at a public hearing Thursday night and received an earful of comments from residents in return.
Approximately 45 residents of the area along Price turned out to review concept maps of the 2.75 miles of the boulevard which runs through the heart of the city.
The boulevard is to be widened from two to four lanes in a project slated to begin late this year.
The residents on hand at the hearing asked about damage to their landscaping, placement of trees along the new road and possible sewer expansion in the construction area. Other concerns were the current bus stops along the route and the planned construction of retention ponds next to the right of way.
A comment that grew the most applause was one resident urging the city to install a sewer line in place now, and not wait until the new road is built. The area is currently only served by septic tanks.
An announcement by the city that the speed limit on Price would be lowered to 35 mph once the new road was completed also drew applause from the audience.
The engineers designing the new road said the city would not be taking land outside the current right of way. Construction of a main sewer line, however, was not planned before road construction.
Landscaping and trees along the road would not be planned until the final stage of construction, residents were told.
Officials said one additional public hearing on the road would be held as construction nears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.