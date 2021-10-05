EL JOBEAN — Joe Sarracino's business card is a love letter to his son. It says, "I can't be his mother, but I can be twice the dad."
Joey Sarracino was young when he lost his mom, Carmella.
Searching for something they had in common to help Joey cope with grief, Sarracino turned to wrestling.
"My son had an ailment — a hole in his heart because he lost his mama," Sarracino said. "I was terrified to raise this 7-year-old kid. My wife had promised to take him to Wrestlemania the year she died. I decided I would wrestle."
For months, Sarracino trained in a small gym. In 2018, at age 61, he made his professional wrestling debut.
"I was a late bloomer and wasn't sure if my body would endure this," he said. "But I decided there isn't anything I wouldn't do because I have such a deep love for my son. I think sometimes endorphins happen when you want to heal your kid. You can pick up a car if you think it might help him get through his grief."
Inside the ring, Sarracino's opponents didn't spare him pain because of his age. He was battered at times, all while continuing to work a "real day job."
"I have a video that shows me doing a sunset flip over a guy who then clotheslines me so hard that my teeth are still rattling today," said the 65-year-old wrestler, who is being considered for the Guinness World Records as the oldest wrestler at 60 to ever launch a wrestling career.
"I've had herniated discs and have been banged up like every other wrestler," he said.
WRESTLER TURNED COMMISSIONER
In May, fellow promoter Mike McClaskey, 63, (a former World Wide Federation wrestler who introduced Sarracino to the business a decade ago), was eating at the Twisted Fork, a restaurant and concert venue near Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson and Charlotte Sports Park in El Jobean.
He called Sarracino and said they needed to wrestle their final match there.
Sarracino celebrated his 65th birthday Sept. 3, the same day the Twisted Fork held its own one-year anniversary. Sarracino knew it was the perfect spot for their last "hometown" match.
For months, the pair planned the Twisted Wrestling Showcase featuring a six-man tag team elimination match, Twisted lady wrestlers, a live band and five hours of family fun.
Then Sarracino suffered a serious knee injury and spent June and July on a walker and August using a cane.
"This crushed me," Sarracino said. "Mike will wrestle. I've been a good guy, but as The Commissioner, when I come in the music from Darth Vader will play. We have such a great card with so many characters, it's taken taken on a life of its own. It will be us passing the baton to the younger wrestlers."
PROMOTING THE SHOW
Sarracino wrote bios for the Twisted Wresting Showcase and posted them on Facebook.
Some include Storm Thomas, Eddie Taurus, Tony Donati, Faboo Andre, "Technical Alchemist" David Mercury, Zebra Kid, the Scottish Nightmare Chris Clow, Fighting Irishman Brian Cassidy, "Dax the Axe" Reichardt Kreiger and Johnny Knockout, Dr. Jimmy MacDowell, Ice Dragon, Kodiak Bear, Chief Eddie Two Rivers and Nic Swift.
Samuel Conyers, known as "Society Changer Samuel C" will also take on "King of Cool" Kareen Everison in a grudge match.
"He won last time because someone I know from my past helped him win," said Conyers, 28, accusingly. "I'm beyond excited to be part of the show this Saturday so I can prove the entire society that with me having a hearing disability you can achieve anything in life."
In addition to the "King of the Hill" style matches with the wrestlers, women's wrestling royalty will enter the 18-square-foot ring. In celebration of the Twisted Sister Black Widow Battle Royal, the Twisted Fork is having "Twisted Sister" drink specials to celebrate the women wrestlers.
There will be a twist in the women's match, Sarracino said.
"It will be epic, there's about eight women wrestling," he said. "We are flying in Debbie Malenko from Montana. She made her bones in Florida and Japan. She's awesome at 50. She will be passing the baton to twins who look like Barbie and have shaken up the (independent) circuit."
The show opens and closes with the rock and roll band The Monsoons.
Sarracino said the wrestlers don't make a lot of money. They will sell their merch, sign autographs and pose for pictures with children during intermission.
EVERYONE WELCOME
Twisted Fork owner Brad Parsley said he thinks locals will enjoy the show.
"These guys are characters and have marketed themselves very well," Parsley said. "They are doing weekly wrestling events at (Bert's) Barracuda (Harley-Davidson in Clearwater) right now and it's a success."
Sarracino, who grew up in California watching wrestlers like Bobo Brazil, Freddie Blassie, Haystacks Calhoun and Pedro Morales, said they laid the groundwork for a great show.
"Now it's time to come out and just have fun at our PG-rated show," he said. "Kids are welcome. We have some free ringside seats for children."
Sarracino said former Florida Championship Wrestling and co-host for United States Class Wrestling Jay Goodley will announce the matches. They will have a moment of silence for the lost American troops in Afghanistan, and a 10-bell tribute in support of those who gave all.
Raising Joey has been Sarracino's favorite accomplishment in life. During their wrestling adventures, the pair met Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE, and wrestlers-turned-actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena
"He's still getting straight A's at Lemon Bay High School," Sarracino said. "To me, it's about aptitude. I didn't work out in the gym. I saw no value in it. But when I wanted to wrestle it became important to stay safe.
"When I didn't think my body could handle it and wanted to quit, Joey inspired me to keep going. He will be 17 next month, which means driving and then college. I can't retire now."
For information about ringside children's tickets, call 941-875-1272.
