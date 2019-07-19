Proballs celebrate 75 years

Earl and Ruth Proball of Englewood celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary June 15 at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living in Englewood. The couple wed in 1944, and were joined in their celebration by 20 family members and friends. The event was hosted by their daughter and son-in-law Agnes and Jeffrey Kirkland.
