ENGLEWOOD — Parts of South Indiana Avenue got a little brighter this week, as workers fixed a string of darkened street lights.
However, some segments of Englewood's main thoroughfare are still in the dark.
Sarasota County responded to the call a week ago to fix the lights, but according to Friday reports from Sportsman Pub, the job isn't done. A small section of lights, less than a dozen, are still out along South Indiana, also known as State Road 776, north of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line in Englewood.
"The repairs were completed yesterday but (Public Works) staff have not verified the system is fully operational," Sarasota County spokeswoman Brianne Grant said Friday.
For three months, Bill Snyder has worried about a stretch of streetlights out along South Indiana Avenue leaving a half-mile patch of the roadway dark and unsafe, right in the middle of town.
“Someone is responsible — but I don’t know who is,” said Snyder who owns the Sportsman Pub on the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, also known as S.R. 776.
“It gets really dark here at night,” he told The Daily Sun a week ago.
The responsible party is Sarasota County.
Neither Florida Power & Light nor the Florida Department of Transportation are responsible for maintenance of the streetlights along the state road. As is often is the case throughout Florida, street light maintenance on state roads falls upon local jurisdictions.
A week ago, Grant told The Daily Sun in an email how the majority of the lights were restored and the county even received a complaint the lightning was too bright. Public Works intended to send out a crew the following day to finish restoring the lights along the roadway, she said.
Grant also suggested the Public Works crew identified a week ago what could be signs of tampering with the streetlights.
"We did not identify who may have tampered with the system," she said Friday.
