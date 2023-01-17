MANASOTA KEY — Everyday actions determine the quality of the region's water.
That's how Nora Demers led her presentation at the Manasota Beach Club's "Lunch and Learn" lecture Monday.
"Using fertilizer results in excess nutrients that move into our canals and eventually make it to the gulf waters," Demers said. "Many nutrients are sequestered in sediments, and when storms stir up the sediments, harmful algae blooms can stay around longer."
Demers is an associate professor of biology at Florida Gulf Coast University where she teaches biology and interdisciplinary science.
She said a side effect of storm runoff is the release of endocrine-disrupting chemicals into the water.
A poster board created by her students showed the original sources of chemicals, often called the four Ps — pharmaceuticals, personal care products, pesticides and plastics. The involved chemicals can affect human and animal growth, behavior, development and fertility.
"Female reproductive issues have been linked to exposure to these chemicals," Demers said.
The students who attend — or have attended — her four courses at the university have been sampling water and testing mosquito fish for the past four years to track the amount of heavy metals.
Samples were taken from canals, golf courses and residential communities in Fort Myers. High levels of the insect repellent DEET and other chemicals from personal care products like sunscreen and soaps were detected.
Demers said fertilizer, along with septic tanks that are not functioning well, have added to the problem for decades.
"Surprisingly, we found higher levels of toxins in stormwater ponds draining irrigated land than we found in septic communities."
Once the water is stirred up from a storm and more runoff goes into the canals, it can create a breeding environment for anything that wants to grow and bloom there, she said.
"Until recently, we were just waiting for it to diffuse," she said. "It's not going away, proving the need future research."
There are ways to fix the problem, she said.
"Through civic engagement, education and better engineering."
Demers was the second in a series of 12 lectures as part of the 34th annual Monday "Lunch and Learn" series.
The next speaker is Jose Leal, science director and curator at Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum. The topic will be "Hurricanes and Mollusks." The presentation starts at noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
To register, call 941-474-2614.
For more information, visit www.manasotabeachclub.com.
