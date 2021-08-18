ENGLEWOOD — They are considered nuisance dogs on Abaco Island, because there's not enough food for the human residents, let alone the hundreds of abandoned canines.
Learning the potcakes breed has often become malnourished and unwanted, one local woman is working to rescue these dogs that have overrun their home island in the Bahamas.
Natalie Jones, manager of Project Phoenix Resale Store in Englewood, works with a veterinarian on the island, which is in the eastern Bahamas. In 2019, the island was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
"The vet on the island is 71 years old," Jones said. "She cleans, feeds, vaccinates and treats the dogs for any wounds. She gets them ready to be rescued off the island. The biggest problem is she and her crew of volunteers are aging and they can't do it forever."
Jones went to Abaco Island to see the rescue operation. She couldn't stay at a hotel because there were none open, two years after the hurricane.
"It's so primitive," she said. "The island looks like a bomb went off. Two years after the hurricane, it still looks the same. They are stuck in time with nothing much done there to rebuild. All of the rich people evacuated and never came back. Some left their dogs behind."
The dogs have multiplied in large numbers.
"It's become a vicious cycle where the dogs and the people are looking for food to survive. These people are living in what my husband considers a war zone. He was in Iraq and said the island is worse than anything he has seen."
Jones quickly learned the reason the mixed-breed dogs are called "potcakes." The name comes from the congealed peas and rice dish that's a staple for local residents. The overcooked rice that cakes to the bottom of the pot became food for dogs.
Although appearances vary, potcakes have smooth coats, cocked ears and long faces. They are a typical pariah dog or have spaniel, hound, retriever or terrier characteristics. They're used to being around the beach.
"What else I learned after adopting these dogs is they are so gentle and love children with autism," she said. "My son is autistic and tugs at the dog and the dog isn't aggressive at all. The dogs quickly learn social skills and are patient, well-mannered, calm and protective over the children, who sometimes use them as a pillow."
"It's like they know you," she said. "They don't growl or bite, they just want to be loved."
Now Jones and Bill Werner, owner of Project Phoenix, a nonprofit resale store in Englewood, are helping these feral dogs. They are raising money for each $2,000 flight. They will go to the island and bring back about five dogs at a time when possible. Otherwise, they wait for the veterinarian to send dogs.
"We are looking for volunteers to help foster the dogs while we look for permanent homes for them," she said.
"If we really can get this going, I would like us to open a rescue on the island," he said. "They need boots on the ground there. They need so much help."
Jones said while on the island, she'd like to learn the needs of the people and help them too.
"They don't ask for help, yet every inch of that island is in shambles," she said. "They don't want a handout, but they really don't have anything, it's disheartening to see the children there still living in FEMA tents. We will try to get the dogs off the island to make it more manageable for them, then we can help them with their needs. Covid created so many more problems for them."
Jones is collecting cash and donations of dog food, old towels and blankets, leashes, carriers, pet cages, dog treats, water bowls, toys, collars, flea and tick spray and grooming products.
For more information on the new rescue efforts, call 813-966-6618.
