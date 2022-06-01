SARASOTA — It had to be a good weekend for Sarasota County Commission Chairman Alan Maio and his fellow four commissioners.
On the eve of the Memorial Day weekend, Property Appraiser Bill Furst released the preliminary property valuations for the county ahead of the June 1 deadline.
Those preliminary valuations, which give county and city leaders a good idea of the revenues they’ll garner from property taxes, are eye-popping.
For the county as a whole, the valuations came in a $81.8 billion, an increase of almost 17% from the final certified valuations of $70.1 billion in 2021.
The taxable value for the county school board was even higher at $92.8 billion, an increase of 24% over 2021’s $74.6 billion.
Preliminary taxable valuations in North Port trended higher as well, showing $7.2 billion according to the estimate. That was an increase of 24.5% over the $5.8 billion final certified value for 2021.
Property values in Venice, according to the estimate, also were higher coming in at $5.7 billion, an 18% increase over 2021’s $4.8 billion final certified values.
The preliminary valuations came as no surprise to County Administrator Jonathan Lewis who’d told commissioners during a budget workshop last week that he was expecting good things based on what he was hearing.
“The Office of Financial Management is currently in the process of reviewing the valuations and potential impact on the county’s budget,” Steve Botelho, the deputy county administrator and chief financial officer, wrote via email.
“Once that process is complete, staff will bring the information before the board for their consideration and guidance. In addition, the constitutional offices will be providing their budgets for discussion during the workshops in June.”
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher was pleased by the preliminary estimates.
“These numbers are a wonderful reflection of the value of current and future homes here in North Port,” Fletcher wrote in an emailed statement. “Our city is a great place to live, and the estimations show people want to be here.”
The final valuations will be released by Furst on July 1.
County commissioners will conduct public workshops on the proposed 2023 fiscal year budget June 23-24.
Lewis has already told commissioners that there will be change in the current millage rate of 3.4561 mills except for any adjustments needed for the debt service on the Legacy Trail bonds.
With the higher property values, even if commissioners maintain the existing millage rate of 3.4561 mills, property owners will see an increase in their property tax bill due to the higher value of their property.
That millage rate means a property owner with a home valued at $200,000 after exemptions will see a tax bill of $691.22 to finance the operations of county government and the constitutional officers such as the sheriff.
It does not include the additional millage from the school board, the municipalities, or other taxing authorities.
Each mill represents $1,000 of taxable value.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.