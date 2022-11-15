John Munn greets the crowd at the dedication ceremony for the Greetings from Englewood mural at Pioneer Plaza on Nov. 3. Munn believes people should have more access to use Sarasota County's new Dignam Family Stage for information events.
ENGLEWOOD — John Munn hopes Sarasota County will allow musicians freer access to the new stage in the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
He couldn't convince the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board on Tuesday to recommend Sarasota County change the rules.
But that doesn't mean Munn will give up his quest.
In an eight-page presentation to the advisory board, Munn explained how various small local musical groups and other local performing artists — such as the Cowboy Chords Club, ukulele group, or the drum circles or community singalongs, as well as theater performers — cannot afford to pay for the county's temporary use permits and other expenses required to make use of the stage.
The stage was completed and dedicated earlier this year and named the Dignam Family Stage.
Munn himself successfully staged a Neil Diamond tribute concert at the Plaza that attracted more than 500 people.
While the schedule for the plaza quickly fills up with events on the weekends, especially during the winter months, most weekdays the stage is empty, Munn pointed out.
West Dearborn could become a destination throughout the week, Munn suggested, if the county offered easier — less expensive — access to the band shell.
"People do love to come, shop, eat and drink, but what really attracts them is interaction with their community, with culture, especially with arts and entertainment, and being able to share that experience with others," Munn said in his presentation.
Sarasota County asks event organizers to be sponsored by a nonprofit and pay a temporary use permit of $140 each time the plaza is used. Other fees include a $50 Health Department review, a $90 fee for any necessary road closures and liability insurance policy that can cost $175 or more depending upon the event.
CRA manager Debbie Marks pointed out musicians and other performers can hop onto the stage and perform freely with one major caveat. Those musicians and others cannot advertise their performance — even on social media — nor have food trucks, T-shirt sales or other commercial vendors at the event.
The nonprofit Olde Englewood Farmers Market, under the auspices of the Lemon Bay Sunset Rotary Club, forgoes reapplying for individual temporary use permits every Thursday in the fall and winter months due to the consistency of the markets and its sponsorship under an "umbrella" nonprofit.
Munn did not toss aside the possibility of creating an arts 501-c3 as an umbrella to support Englewood's various performing artists.
