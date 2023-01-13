SARASOTA — For the second time since the single-member districts provision was added to the Sarasota County Charter, supporters of the measure may be called upon to defend it again.
Near the end of the annual local delegation meeting in Sarasota Thursday, Rep. James Buchanan, alluding to conversations he’d had with Sen. Joe Gruters, raised the idea of expanding the number of county commissioners from five to seven.
Sarasota County's charter provides that the County Commission be composed of five members serving staggered terms, each being elected solely by the voters of their individual districts.
The proposal broached by Buchanan calls for seven commissioners with two of those members being elected at-large, meaning by all the voters of the county.
“There have been conversations around our community about this over the holidays,” Buchanan said without mentioning who was involved in these “conversations.”
It’s not a leap to assume the conversations involved opponents of the single-member districts.
Buchanan said he intended to introduce a bill in the state Legislature to add the two additional members to the County Commission. If approved by that body, it would be placed on the ballot for consideration by county voters in November 2024.
If they approve, the two additional members would be selected as early as 2026.
Mentioning that current commissioners could be overwhelmed by issues in their own districts, Gruters argued the at-large members could assist wherever they were needed.
“It’ll stop some of the games,” Gruters said at the meeting. “I think that’s important.”
The entire discussion lasted only three minutes out of almost a four-hour meeting, after public comment had ended.
The single-member districts provision was added to the county charter in 2018 after voters overwhelmingly approved the measure.
But that didn’t sit well with county commissioners who argued that the voters didn’t understand what they were voting on. They subsequently placed a repeal measure on the ballot during a special election in 2020.
Again, the county’s voters responded with a majority supporting retention of the new system to elect commissioners.
For Gruters’ plan to go forward, known as a local bill, it will require support from a majority of the local delegation, composed of Representatives Michael Grant of Port Charlotte and Fiona McFarland of Sarasota, besides Buchanan and Gruters.
The proposal drew criticism soon after the discussion ended.
"This will essentially guarantee that developers continue to control the BCC, no matter what members are elected by single member district," Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, wrote in an email. "There will likely always be at least two other members elected by developer dollars and the PACs they control, so there will always be at least a four to three vote on developments."
In a social media post about the proposal, E. W. Martin wrote, “What is clear is that Gruters and Commissioners want to use money to elect subservient commissioners, responsible to money interests, not local voters and their issues.”
And Susan Schoettle, a former assistant county attorney, wrote that she was unsure about the Legislature’s authority to act on this but added that “this deserves legal review.”
With the topic arising so near the county commissioner’s meeting next Wednesday, it is possible commissioners may hear from the public about the proposal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.