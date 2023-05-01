Land America LLC is asking for a density change for property along State Road 776 in Englewood that would allow an apartment complex. Residents of adjoining communities have voiced opposition to the plan.
SARASOTA — It could be a long meeting for Sarasota County planning commissioners Thursday evening.
Residents from the four communities surrounding the 16-acre Feldman property may be out in mass to express opposition to a proposed 300-unit apartment complex called Prose Englewood on the vacant parcel that fronts on State Road 776.
The Arlington Cove, Oak Forest, Pine Lake and Boca Royale communities all border the property where Land America LLC, a development firm out of Delray Beach, wants to rezone the land from open use estates to residential multifamily to develop the apartment complex.
That would change the density for the property from 1 unit per 5 acres to 13 units per acre.
The county’s planning department has already received more than 225 letters or emails in opposition to the proposal. Opponents have focused on compatibility with the existing neighborhoods, traffic safety and accessibility to the property, and stormwater runoff and retention among other issues.
Flooding along Indiana Avenue from Hurricane Ian’s rains last September was often mentioned by residents during the two neighborhood meetings late last fall to acquaint neighbors with the proposed development.
A non-binding development concept plan indicates two access points to the complex from S.R. 776 subject to approval by the Florida Department of Transportation, but a third pedestrian access point through Arlington Cove via Ipswich Drive is also shown.
A county staff report addresses compatibility issues noting that the proposal fits with both the county’s future land use map and the S.R. 776 Corridor Plan.
Also, a 50-foot-wide greenway buffer along S.R. 776 and a 25-foot-wide opacity buffer along the remainder of the property satisfy county code requirements the report states.
During the two neighborhood meetings, several residents had other thoughts to improve the project — convert to residential single family or go elsewhere, foretelling the comments planning commissioners will likely hear Thursday evening.
“In our opinion, this is blatantly false,” said Rudy Davis, who has taken the lead in opposing the project, during one of the meetings. “It’s out of character with the surrounding neighborhood. I assure you, we will fight with every means necessary.”
Planning commissioners, after listening to all the testimony presented during the public hearing, will either make a recommendation of approval or denial before sending the proposal on to the county commissioners for final action.
No date for that public hearing has been scheduled yet.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
