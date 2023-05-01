Planning Dept. documents for Prose Englewood 2023
SARASOTA Co. PLANNING DEPT.

SARASOTA — It could be a long meeting for Sarasota County planning commissioners Thursday evening.

Residents from the four communities surrounding the 16-acre Feldman property may be out in mass to express opposition to a proposed 300-unit apartment complex called Prose Englewood on the vacant parcel that fronts on State Road 776.


Land America LLC is asking for a density change for property along State Road 776 in Englewood that would allow an apartment complex. Residents of adjoining communities have voiced opposition to the plan.
   
