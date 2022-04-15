ENGLEWOOD — The feedback from an initial neighborhood workshop was apparently enough to get Ron Ginsberg and his development team to return to the drawing board.
He wrote an email to neighbors of the property at 200 Artists Ave. in Englewood where he plans to develop an apartment complex.
“I have taken very much to heart the comments expressed at the recent Neighborhood Workshop over our proposed development of the 200 Artists property,” he wrote.
Ginsberg continued.
“What I learned was that we need to do a better job at explaining both what we are seeking to build and meeting the needs of our community,” he stated.
The email goes on to invite neighbors to view the revised plans at www.200artists.com.
Another neighborhood workshop to view and discuss the new plan is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Waverly Restaurant, 2095 N. Beach Road, Englewood.
While the original plan called for 306 apartments in four-story buildings, the new plan increases that to 404 units with no commercial square footage or office space.
Sarasota County codes would permit up to 223,590 square feet of commercial space and 36,300 square feet of office space.
Only two-story buildings would be developed along Artists Avenue and North Elm Street in recognition of the existing residential makeup of the area.
Four-story buildings would be clustered in the center and east side of the property away from the surrounding neighborhoods.
The primary access to the property would be from S.R. 776 as previously planned, but a second, emergency entrance to North McCall Road is now proposed instead of using Artists Avenue.
The property fronts on S.R. 776 between Oak Farms Nursery and Store-Ease Englewood.
The proposed development also calls for a large stormwater retention pond in the center of the project, saving "grand" mature trees, more green space and walking trails for the residents of the development.
The development will also preserve a wetland on the property.
Buffers between existing neighborhoods and the development are also included.
Yet even 404 apartments in the revised plan may still be too much for the surrounding neighborhoods.
Theresa Emmanuel wrote an email forwarded to The Daily Sun, urging neighbors to attend the upcoming April 23 meeting.
“If you are concerned about the ongoing development in our community I suggest you attend. This is for a 404 apartment complex in a residential area off Artists Ave and Elm St adjoining Indiana Avenue,” Emmanuel wrote.
It is expected to take several months before the proposal is reviewed by the advisory Sarasota County Planning Commission for a recommendation.
After that, the plan would go to the Sarasota County Commission for final approvals.
