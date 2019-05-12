PLACIDA — Ron Wood didn’t expect the reaction he received Thursday to his plans to build condominiums in Windward.
“I didn’t know I’d get this type of response,” Wood said, as he faced more than 200 Windward and other Cape Haze residents Thursday.
There was some objection to his proposal to build a 68-foot tall, 20-unit complex of condominiums on a 4.5-acre property on Arlington Drive and bordering Coral Creek.
For more than a decade since purchasing the property, Wood has let the property lay fallow. In 2006, Charlotte County did approve plans that would allow him 20, 2,000- to 2,500-square-foot units. The plan kept with the county’s 35-foot height limit.
No new plans have yet been filed with the county, but Wood wants to ask the county for a height variance to build two, 53-foot tall and one 65-foot tall buildings over parking. The individual units would be larger, Wood suggested, 3,000 square feet or more. Wood’s partner, Larry Carlson, said the plan now is to allow all the units to have a view of Coral Creek.
“This will be a five-star development,” Carlson promised.
In exchange for the additional height, Wood suggested he would provide up to 70 percent open space on the property, exceeding the county requirements.
“This is not a done deal yet,” Wood said. No revised plans have been filed with the county. The meeting itself was a “pre-application” public meeting the county requires of developers before they formally file for zoning and other development variances.
“We’re here to complement the neighborhood,” he said.
But many Windward residents didn’t see tall condominium buildings as complementing their neighborhood of single-family residences. The residents also worried about environmental impacts the project may have on Coral Creek. The conceptual plan showed a dock where Wood imagined shallow-draft fishing boats might dock.
“This is a very fragile environment,” said Jan Wilhelm, a Cape Haze resident whose family has been rooted in Cape Haze and Boca Grande for three-generations. “That creek is a breeding grounds for snook and (fish) of that nature. They don’t even need any more boats on it.”
Wilhelm admitted he was no expert, but added he’d hate to see Coral Creek ruined.
When asked, Wood said he did not know when he would formally file a plan with Charlotte County for its review. It may take a month or a few months; he wasn’t sure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.