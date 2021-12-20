KNIGHT ISLAND — It seems like something the Roadrunner would do.
Five species of sea turtles, all endangered, dig nests and bury clutches of eggs each spring and summer in the sands of Florida shorelines.
If all goes well, a few weeks later a couple dozen baby turtles will hatch, tumble out of their nests and crawl to the safety of the Gulf or Atlantic Ocean.
Volunteer beach patrols — with the approval of state wildlife officials — look for nests each day during nesting season, up and down Florida's coasts, including Southwest Florida.
They keep track of nests, document the species, then they mark each nest with wooden stakes and yellow tape to keep them safe from people who may not otherwise notice them.
But that doesn't keep them safe from predators that enjoy a beachfront dinner of turtle eggs.
One of those predators — the wild coyote — has been an increasing in numbers over the last two decades.
As coyotes expand their territories, they have no problems crossing bridges and even swimming across bays and the Intracoastal Waterway to get to bridgeless barrier islands.
If they sniff one out, they can dig up a turtle nest and devour the soft-shelled reptile eggs in minutes.
Brenda Bossman is the state permit holder who oversees the sea turtle patrol volunteers on two of those islands, Knight and Don Pedro, just off of Englewood.
Her territory ranges from the Palm Island Resort south to the Don Pedro Island State Park.
Bossman noted that in 2020, along certain stretches along the Gulf shoreline, nests saw significant predation, up to 75%. The primary predators were coyotes, along with raccoons, armadillos and red ants.
This year, with the blessing of the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Bossman participated an experiment: Would hot pepper powder deter predators from digging up and eating sea turtle eggs?
THE EXPERIMENT
Bossman — with the assistance of Cathy Olson, a former environmental specialist with Lee County, and Olson's husband, Gregg Klowden — put the theory to the test.
The experiment was simple enough.
Bossman sprinkled hot pepper powder around some nests. On various websites ranking hot peppers, the Carolina Reaper is ranked among the hottest pepper known to humanity. It may be the hottest.
"The Carolina Reaper has been bred to be likely the sweetest super-hot pepper of the bunch," states the website www.pepperscale.com.
It doesn't hit right away, but takes "30 seconds to a minute for the heat to begin to hit — and then it intensifies over the period of half an hour before dissipating."
That's the one she used.
Bossman chose four nests.
Her experiment called for sprinkling two tablespoons of hot pepper powder around Nest 1 every five days, four tablespoons around Nest 2 every five days, two tablespoons around Nest 3 every 10 days, four tablespoons around Nest 4 every 10 days. A nearby nest served as a control nest with no hot pepper powder.
Bossman and Olson worked carefully and wore protective glasses, masks and gloves whenever they applied the powder onto the nests.
The result: Carolina Reaper works really well at deterring the coyotes from robbing nests of eggs.
The results of the experiment are now under review with the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
OTHER RESULTS
Armadillos, however, are another story, the experiment showed.
The hot pepper initially deterred the armadillos. But then they figured out how to dig underneath the peppered sand to get at the eggs.
Outside of the test area, two nests were inundated with red ants. Initially, the volunteers weren't going to dig up those nests after they hatched to determine the number of hatched eggs, damaged eggs and unhatched eggs remained in a nest.
However, Bossman decided to sprinkle the pepper powder on those nests.
"They were gone in two days," Bossman said of the red ants. "That's something I didn't expect."
Bossman isn't the first to experiment with controlling the predators of sea turtle nests.
In 2010, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service commissioned a study to determine how to minimize predation of sea turtle nests in the federally protected Thousand Islands refuge. Add ghost crabs to the predators list.
The study recommended trapping and even shooting coyotes, raccoons and other predators to keep them from raiding the nests. For the red ants, the report pesticides on commercial ant baits.
There was no other mention of Carolina Reaper or any other hot pepper powder as a potential deterrent.
