Sarasota County codes define “grand trees” as trees that exhibit “…a unique and intrinsic value to the general public because of their age, size, and ecological value.” Grand trees may lose some of their protection with some proposed changes to the county codebook.
These live oaks on West Venice Avenue would likely be considered “grand trees” by Sarasota County codes. While these oaks are in the city of Venice and are on public right of way, other large trees on private property in Sarasota County may not be afforded the same protection as they have had for two decades.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
These live oaks on West Venice Avenue would likely be considered “grand trees” by Sarasota County codes.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SARASOTA — For twenty-some years, grand trees have enjoyed a unique, protected status in Sarasota County.
But if county commissioners agree after a public hearing Jan. 31, the trees’ protected status could be loosened under proposed amendments to the county’s tree code.
Grand trees are defined in the county code as trees that exhibit “…a unique and intrinsic value to the general public because of their age, size, and ecological value.”
The code also goes on to provide a more specific way to determine if a tree is “grand,” using a formula that considers its height, girth and canopy spread.
But after several discussions with commissioners over the course of 2022, county staff has prepared a draft ordinance that would make it less burdensome on developers faced with a property containing grand trees.
The proposed changes would allow the removal of a grand tree for safety reasons or if “…setting aside the space necessary to protect a Grand Tree would unreasonably prevent the Development of a Lot.”
That’s for existing lots.
The amendments also include provisions for new lots, again allowing removal for safety reasons or if the grand tree is located in a required access point and no other reasonable access point exists.
County staff conducted several stakeholder meetings during 2022 to gather input for development of the draft ordinance, and the notes indicate no public outcry to loosening the protection of grand trees.
However, included in the board’s Oct. 13 meeting packet was a letter from Catherine Luckner, president of the Siesta Key Association.
Pleading with commissioners to keep the protections for grand trees without exceptions, Luckner wrote, “We know engineers and planners can easily work around something such as [a] GRAND TREE with more than a hundred years + of life.”
The approval for advertising the Jan. 31 meeting came as part of the commissioners’ consent agenda, and with no commissioner pulling the item, they made no comments about the draft ordinance on Oct. 13.
