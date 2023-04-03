SARASOTA — A Sarasota group is planning a protest before Tuesday's Sarasota County School Board meeting, targeting a board plan to contract with a consulting firm connected to Hillsdale College.
Support Our Schools plans a news conference and rally prior to the 3 p.m. School Board meeting on Tuesday. The organization plans to urge the School Board "to reject proposed contracts to hire Vermilion Education, a three-month-old company with no track record and close ties to Christian Hillsdale College," according to statement from SOS.
A discussion about Vermilion Education is on the agenda for a workshop that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday and there are two contracts on the School Board's regular meeting, which starts at 3 p.m.
The rally is set for 2:30 p.m. in front of school district headquarters at The Landings, at 1960 Landings Blvd, Sarasota.
Hillsdale College is a conservative college in Michigan that promotes "classical education," which opponents say is a Christian-centered philosophy that doesn't tolerate diversity in schools.
Jordan Adams, a former director of K-12 Curriculum at Hillsdale, is listed as the company's owner, with his home address in Hillsdale, Michigan, as Vermilion's headquarters. He created the company in December.
Sarasota School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler brought up the firm at a morning workshop March 21, and it was discussed briefly at that evening's School Board meeting. There are two separate contracts on Tuesday's night's agenda, mapping out plans for the consulting company to have access to thousands of school district documents.
The contracts name Ziegler the point of contact for the district and Jordan as Vermilion's contact.
During the public input portion of the March 21 board meeting, several members of Save Our Schools and others said the district should steer clear of Vermilion.
"The scope of the consulting work Vermilion spells out in its two proposed contracts is so broad and expansive, it in effect, turns over the keys to the school district to the company," SOS wrote in a statement Monday to The Daily Sun.
Emails from The Daily Sun sent to Ziegler and Jordan requesting interviews were not returned.
