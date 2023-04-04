SARASOTA — A Sarasota group is planning a protest before Tuesday’s Sarasota County School Board meeting, targeting a board plan to contract with a consulting firm connected to Hillsdale College.

Support Our Schools plans a news conference and rally prior to the 3 p.m. School Board meeting on Tuesday. The organization plans to urge the School Board “to reject proposed contracts to hire Vermilion Education, a three-month-old company with no track record and close ties to Christian Hillsdale College,” according to statement from SOS.


1
0
0
0
0

Load comments