FDOT SR776 Englewood median project
SARASOTA — Speak now, or forever hold it.

The days of turning left wherever you feel like it on State Road 776 in Englewood will soon be coming to a close, with the Florida Department of Transportation planning raised medians for several miles through the middle of town.


The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is designing improvements to State Road (SR) 776 in Sarasota County. The project is intended to improve safety by implementing improved access control, enhancing traffic flow, and reducing crashes. The project consists of constructing a continuous raised median with directional turn lanes to replace the existing center two-way left-turn lane from the Charlotte County Line to Tangerine Woods Boulevard (2.189 miles in length). Additional improvements include the installation of new signage and pavement marketing to accommodate median modifications. Project # 451014-1 will address resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation.
Download PDF FDOT Display Boards for SR 776 Median Projet
