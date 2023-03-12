The days of turning left wherever you feel like it on State Road 776 in Englewood will soon be coming to a close, with the Florida Department of Transportation planning raised medians for several miles through the middle of town.
State transportation officials are putting out the word that the public comment period for the planned project along S.R. 776 — also known as Indiana Avenue and Englewood's main thoroughfare — will end soon.
FDOT will accept written comments about the project up to March 14 from anyone who wishes their concerns to be part of the public record.
Those comments can be submitted via the project website, www.swflroads.com/project/447882-1. The page also has outlines of the project scope, artists' renderings and maps.
FDOT plans to build raised medians along the road from the Sarasota/Charlotte County line to Tangerine Woods.
The medians will replace the current center two-way left turn lanes, according to Project Manager Christopher Speese.
With an estimated cost of $2.4 million, construction is expected to begin in 2025 and end in 2026.
FDOT’s goal is to reduce traffic crashes along that section of the road which appears on the FDOT District 1 high crash list. Statistics for the most recent five-year period show 198 crashes, 141 injuries, and 36 fatalities or severe injuries.
The road’s current configuration, Speese said during recent public meetings, has 11 different “conflict points” leading to crashes.
Changing that configuration with the directional medians reduces those conflict points to seven.
FDOT held a public informational meeting at St. David’s Episcopal Church on Feb. 23 and an online session last week.
While FDOT has not yet made the comments from the Feb. 23 meeting available, one question from a Mr. Reeves during the online session concerned the Harbor at Lemon Bay marina with access from Riverview Avenue right at the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
Responding that the access point here was right on a curve in the road, Speese said moving the access point a little further north was under consideration.
“We’ll take a closer look at that one,” he said.
“We want to get local input on the areas where we need to take a closer look,” Speese said on the purpose of the public input area.
One official on the project team remarked that a lot of comments received had concerned conditions on local roads and land uses. To those, the official said, the commenters were being referred to county officials.
