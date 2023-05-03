PORT CHARLOTTE — Ernie Lozano rushed to an active shooter situation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Years later, he would lead the school district's threat assessment team.
Lozano is one of four Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent semifinalists who will meet the public Thursday.
"Responding to a school shooting in my district was the most signifiant crisis I have faced as an educational leader," Lozano said during the online question portion of for the superintendent search. "The weeks ahead were a whirlwind. I went to funerals (14 students were killed and three teachers); covered for my colleague and provided a shoulder to cry on. My active role has led me to my current roles today. Great leaders serve where they are planted."
Today, Lozano leads Broward County's Behavioral Threat Assessments team.
The School Board last week narrowed its list of candidates to replace Steve Dionisio — who is retiring after eight years in the job — to five. Scott Schneider of Duval County Public Schools dropped out, leaving four.
They are: Ernie Lozano, executive director of Behavioral Threat Assessments, Broward County Public Schools; Robert Bedford, principal at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood; Kim D. Moore, assistant superintendent of Career/Innovation Progress, Pasco County Public Schools and Mark K. Vianello, COO of Marion County Schools.
The public is invited to watch the School Board interview finalists from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the district office, 1445 Education Way. A community meet-and-greet follows at the district office from 6-7:30 p.m.
Meet the candidates
In his written portion of the superintendent search, Vianello said the district should be diverse with recruits bringing "different skill sets, backgrounds, and perspectives to the table."
"A priority is always to recruit experts in their areas to balance my weaknesses, in other words, I am not interested in surrounding myself with 'yes' people.
"Culture trumps strategy, and establishing the right culture is fundamental to any team's success," he wrote. "Culture is something that can be measured and because of its importance, I’d want a district climate survey to determine baseline data and track progress over time … I’d like to stress the importance of progress monitoring the team's plan, another role that's my responsibility and will not be delegated."
All five members of the Charlotte County School Board ranked Lozano and Vianello highly so far.
Moore wrote the right team members will "create a culture of trust and mutual respect where everyone feels comfortable expressing their ideas and opinions."
"I ensure everyone is on the same page and understands the team’s goals and objectives," she wrote. "I also promote open communication and collaboration and ensure everyone works together towards a common goal."
In his written response, Bedford said two sets of teams are needed when overseeing 2,000 employees and "hundreds of local organizations and businesses that are already an integral part of the Charlotte County Public Schools team."
"My priority in inheriting this established, hard-working, and passionate team would be to build personal relationships," Bedford wrote. "Whether it is meeting one on one with team members, attending faculty/department meetings, speaking to organizations and businesses such as the Chamber of Commerce, Rotaries, Kiwanis Clubs, CLEF, United Way, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club and the many other student-focused organizations and businesses to establish open lines of communication would be an integral part of maintaining and building upon the CCPS team."
For more information, visit the Superintendent Search Portal on the CCPS website at www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
