ENGLEWOOD - A Punta Gorda man was arrested Thanksgiving for allegedly attacking a Sarasota County deputy in Englewood.
Philip Aaron Haley, 50, was charged with one count each of assault on a uniformed law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.
Haley was arrested following a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on South Indiana Avenue.
The arrest report for the incident noted that Haley was in the vehicle in question - a silver SUV with an expired license plate - had a flat tire and “fresh damage” along the passenger side.
The report further alleged that Haley did not have a shirt or shoes on when the deputy made contact, and avoided speaking to the deputy.
When the deputy asked about the flat tire, he replied that he had already called a friend about it.
When authorities identified themselves to Haley, he allegedly reached back into the vehicle to honk the car horn and flash the lights. This led the responding deputy - whose name was redacted in the report due to Marsy’s Law - to believe that Haley was impaired.
When the deputy asked Haley to step away from the vehicle, he is alleged to have replied: “OK, I’m leaving then.”
The report said the deputy issued several orders for Haley to stop before attempting to reach out and grab his shoulder.
Haley is alleged to have responded by saying, “Oh, you wanna fight?” and punched the deputy several times in the chest and once on the lower lip.
The deputy claims in the report to back away from Haley after the punches and unholstering a Taser. As the Taser was being aimed, Haley attempted to punch another deputy but missed. The primary deputy gave another verbal warning for Haley, which they claim went unheeded, and used the Taser on him.
According to the report, the Taser deployment failed to neutralize Haley due to the close proximity between him and the deputy. Another deputy deployed a Taser, which caused Haley to stop approaching and fall to the ground.
Deputies then attempted to place Haley in handcuffs; the report alleges that he managed to tense up and resisted holding his hands behind his chest.
“Following several unsuccessful orders to stop tensing and to place his hands behind his back, the defendant was advised that we would deploy the Taser again if he did not stop resisting,” read a quote from the primary deputy in the report.
Haley relented and the deputies were able to subsequently place him in handcuffs. However, he attempted to pull away and roll away from the deputies, which did not succeed. The Taser barbs were removed from Haley’s chest and legs, and he was medically evaluated afterward by an ambulance.
Haley was later transported to Sarasota County Jail; the report further alleges that he attempted to shove the primary deputy with his shoulder at the jail. He was ultimately placed into a holding cell and restrained by corrections deputies.
Haley is currently released on $5,500 bond. His arraignment is currently scheduled for Jan. 7.
