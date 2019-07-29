A 58-year-old man was arrested by an undercover cop Sunday after attempting to lure what he believed to be two minors to participate in sexual activity with him, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
A deputy met with the 13-year-old minor who had been receiving text messages from Bret James Lee, of Punta Gorda, who identified himself via text as "Brad."
Lee asked to meet the juvenile to perform a sexual act on him. The deputy reviewed the explicit text messages and had the victim introduce himself into the situation. The deputy posed as a 16-year-old named "Jeff" who had access to a vehicle to meet Lee.
Lee then texted the undercover officer, now identifying himself as "Jim." He asked the deputy if he too wanted a sexual favor.
The deputy coordinated a meeting place with Lee, who eventually texted he was inside the McDonald's men's bathroom on Cochran Boulevard and told the deputy to come there. He provided a description of his shorts and T-shirt so he would be recognized.
The deputy parked near the Wells Fargo and Books-A-Million area and spotted Lee walking around the parking lot. After a few minutes, Lee got into the driver's side of a white sedan and headed south on Tamiami Trail. Other units conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and advised Lee he was being stopped in connection with an investigation into text messages being exchanged with a suspected minor.
Lee provided a recorded statement, after which he was charged with two counts of using a computer to seduce or lure a child and two counts of traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $130,000 Monday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.