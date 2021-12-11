James Allen Phipps

NORTH FORT MYERS — A Punta Gorda woman was struck by a pickup and killed early Saturday morning as she tried to walk across a road in Lee County. 

The driver of the pickup was charged with driving under the influence, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The fatality occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Bayshore Road (State Road 78), west of Ixora Drive.

The woman, who was 26, was trying to cross the westbound lane when she walked in the path of a pickup headed on Bayshore.   

The FHP did not identify the woman.

The FHP arrested James Allen Phipps, 34 of Cape Coral, on a DUI charge early Saturday morning. He remained in the Lee County Jail on Saturday.

