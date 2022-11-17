ENGLEWOOD — Race crews have arrived at Englewood Beach, and more are on their way to the Offshore Powerboat Association world speedboat championships this weekend.

Ray LaBadie oversees the dry pits, which are set up in the Englewood Beach parking lot for the seventh Englewood Beach Waterfest. He said he expects as many as 70 boats to be racing off Manasota Key Saturday and Sunday.


