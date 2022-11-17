Reindl Powerboats No. 502 sits ready for Class 5 racing action at Englewood Beach on Thursday morning. The boat's driver is Chris Reindl of Las Vegas, Nevada, and throttleman is Marcus Stackpool of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia.
Derek McCormick, crew member, with the hose, and Adrian Barrett, top, clean one of the Marine Technology boats that will be competing for the OPA world championships in Englewood thsi weekend.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Apache Powerboats No. 444 Predator speedboat has won several world championships. The boat and its crew are in town to compete for the 2022 OPA World Championship this weekend at Englewood Beach.
ENGLEWOOD — Race crews have arrived at Englewood Beach, and more are on their way to the Offshore Powerboat Association world speedboat championships this weekend.
Ray LaBadie oversees the dry pits, which are set up in the Englewood Beach parking lot for the seventh Englewood Beach Waterfest. He said he expects as many as 70 boats to be racing off Manasota Key Saturday and Sunday.
By Thursday morning, about a dozen teams had set up their rigs, many with RVs for crew members, in the beach parking, which is closed to public parking through the weekend.
LaBadie, Waterfest president Steve Gardiner and other volunteers scrambled to make Englewood Beach Waterfest happen this year, just seven weeks after Hurricane Ian blasted through Southwest Florida.
The idea was to stage the event, which means an economic boost for business and employees who have been hurt financially by the hurricane. This year's them is "Race to Recovery."
That mission wasn't lost on the racers arriving in Englewood on Wednesday and Thursday.
"We understand that it was important for us to be here," said Adrian Barrett, crew chief for Team 32. Barrett is from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and his teammates are from all over the United States.
Area residents can get a chance to check out the boats and meet the teams Friday evening at the traditional Waterfest Block Party, which is set for 5 to 10 p.m. at the Englewood Center, 262 S. Indiana Ave., in front of Obee's sandwich shop. The party is free and will include music and food vendors.
Racing is all day Saturday and Sunday with viewing from Englewood Beach. Gates open 9 a.m. with racing expected to start at 10 a.m. both days.
