ENGLEWOOD — Two days of heavy downpours dampened the presence of the toxic red tide algae along Manasota Key.
But red tide has not been eliminated.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties posted cautionary warnings to beachgoers this week that red tide algae is in the water.
On Thursday morning, under a light rain, Mark Timchula walked Englewood Beach where he normally rents beach chairs and umbrellas.
"It doesn't smell to much, not like it's been," Timchula said on his Tim Chula Facebook page where he posts daily beach condition reports.
"It seemed a little better," Zoe Bass said. "We weren't choking out there."
Bass, along with Wilma Katz, is a state primary permit holder overseeing Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols on Manasota Key.
Higher concentrations of red tide, those above 100,000 cells per liter of water, can cause coughing, respiratory and other ailments in humans. Also, high concentrations to a million or more cells per liter of water can kill fish and other marine life.
Both Timchula and Bass reported how there weren't as many dead fish washed up onto the beach Thursday. Samples taken from Venice and Nokomis were also seeing counts with medium and high concentrations, more than 1 million cells per liter of water.
Bass suggested the dead marine life may have been buried in the sand or pulled offshore by the rough surf.
Bass also reported two adult dead turtles were stranded along the shoreline. On Tuesday, a small immature sea turtle washed ashore. That's not surprising with what the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been discovering in water samples.
A water sample collected Monday contained a medium concentration at Blind Pass Beach in the middle of Manasota Key.
Medium and high concentrations, more than a million cells per liter of water, were collected in samples taken from Venice, Nokomis and elsewhere in Sarasota County.
Sarasota and Charlotte County are not alone.
High concentrations turned up in water samples in Bradenton and Manatee County to Pinellas County and Pasco County to the north.
