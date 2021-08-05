ENGLEWOOD — Two days of heavy downpours this week dampened the presence of the toxic red tide algae along Manasota Key.
But red tide has not been eliminated. And that's not the only nasty thing in the water that's plaguing area beaches.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties posted cautionary warnings to beachgoers this week that red tide algae is in the water.
Sarasota County also issued a "no-swim" advisory for half of its 16 public beaches. It's not the presence of red tide, but enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, Aug. 2. The results were "outside acceptable limits."
"Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources," states a county press release, sent out late Thursday. "These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
Beaches under the advisory include Manasota and Blind Pass beaches on Manasota Key in Englewood, Caspersen and Broahard beaches in Venice, and Nokomis Beach on Casey Key.
The beaches remain open. Wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended when no-swim advisories are in place.
Sarasota County's Health Department has been issuing no-swim advisories, usually after heavy summer rains, for several consecutive years. This year, red tide may have played a part in exacerbating the problem.
"The rapid response team from Sarasota County and city of Venice has determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources," the press release states.
"The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae and numerous dead and decaying fish associated with red tide impacting the area among the rocks and along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs.
"Additionally, significant rainfall amounts may be contributing to the higher bacteria levels by washing accumulated pollutants from the land surface into waterways."
Charlotte County has not issued a no-swim advisory for any of its beaches.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County planned to take samples at beaches again Friday.
RED TIDE
As for red tide, this week has been better than last, however the algae is still hanging around.
On Friday morning, Mark Timchula walked Englewood Beach where he had set up beach chairs and umbrellas.
"The winds blowing across the dunes. It's not bad at all. I am liking what I'm seeing," Timchula said on his Tim Chula Facebook page where he posts daily beach condition reports. He also said he did not know if he would recommend going into the water.
Higher concentrations of red tide, those above 100,000 cells per liter of water, can cause coughing, respiratory and other ailments in humans. Also, high concentrations to a million or more cells per liter of water can kill fish and other marine life.
A water sample collected Monday contained a medium concentration at Blind Pass Beach in the middle of Manasota Key.
Medium and high concentrations, more than a million cells per liter of water, were collected in samples taken from Venice, Nokomis and elsewhere in Sarasota County.
Sarasota and Charlotte County are not alone.
High concentrations turned up in water samples in Bradenton and Manatee County to Pinellas County and Pasco County to the north.
For more information, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and visitbeaches.org.
