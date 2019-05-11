Ramp regrets

A driver attempting to put a boat into Lemon Bay at Indian Mound Park in Englewood Friday rolled backward and got stuck. Sarasota County deputies and EMS responded. First responders fished out items from the car as well as any oil. No one was hurt in the incident. 

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
