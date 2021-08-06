ENGLEWOOD — Lauren Beavers had an idea. Knowing teachers spend so much of their own money on school supplies, she created the Totes for Teachers program.
The Realtor at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate asked brokers and agents at the 200 W. Dearborn St. location in Englewood and the 8300 Wiltshire Drive office in Port Charlotte to donate money or supplies. She asked for supplies that were different for teachers than on a typical student’s list — including hot glue guns, laminating sheets, Velcro dots, card stock paper, water bottles, Command Strips, “fun” stationary and protein bars and snacks.
“I have four kids and my oldest graduated Lemon Bay High School last year, and my second-oldest, Aiyla Green, will be a junior this year,” Beavers said. “I’ve seen over the years how much teachers spend of their own time and money on supplies for their classrooms. We have some wonderful teachers in our community. They give back so much to our youth.”
On July 13, she reached out to the community and other businesses for help with supplies.
“We received items from the list as well as gift cards to get supplies and gift cards for some teachers,” said Paradise Exclusive Realtor Amber Craft. “Once all items where received, we put them in totes to randomly draw names for teachers.
“We have never done this specific type of thing before,” she said. “We are doing light breakfast for the teachers as well. Lauren has done an amazing job.”
As money rolled in, Beavers and Janet Shawen and went shopping for items that weren’t donated. They made teacher’s baskets and delivered them to Englewood schools. Students head back to school on Tuesday.
“They were so appreciative,” Craft said. “We gave teachers items on the list as well as gift cards to get supplies as gave some gift cards for some of the teachers. When we went to the schools, we thanked them for everything they do for the kids.”
Beavers said Paradise Exclusive loves supporting the community.
“With the help of our brokerage and a few local businesses like Xpertech Auto Repair, Englewood Lock ‘N Key, Twin Lobsters, and Wiseguys Barbershop, helped out and we were able to supply breakfast and totes to Vineland Elementary, Myakka Elementary, Englewood Elementary, The Island School on Boca Grande, SKY Academy, L.A. Ainger Middle School, Genesis Christian Academy and Lemon Bay High School,” Beaver said. “It was a pleasure to provide this to our teachers and hope to continue every year.”
When Beavers asked for donations on her Facebook page, there was a thankful response from a local teacher Lisa Stahlman Hartley. She was glad to learn the Paradise Exclusive Team was helping teachers with supplies.
“This is awesome,” Hartley wrote. “I am a Head Start teacher and these kids have nothing. Love to see local businesses helping teachers who give so much to our kids. Thanks so much for this amazing effort for teachers. We are usually the forgotten ones.”
