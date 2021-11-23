ENGLEWOOD — When it comes to turkeys, Mary Smedley and her army of volunteers ensure there’s enough for those who need one.
When Smedley, branch manager of the Michael Saunders & Compan’s Englewood and Boca Grande real estate offices, heard there was a turkey shortage this year, she was on the hunt for dozens to help Englewood and North Port residents who wouldn’t otherwise get one.
Michael Saunders partnered with Englewood community leaders to help under-served families enjoy a Thanksgiving holiday feast.
“COVID-19, job loss and homelessness have left people in our community in need, especially now as they struggle to provide for their families during the holiday season,” Smedley said. “Together with local businesses, we bought turkeys and donated grocery gift cards to provide families with a complete Thanksgiving meal of turkey and all the trimmings.”
Michael Saunders & Company real estate agents, Amy Gonzales and Erin Halstead of the Englewood office, led the effort. They organized donations and repeatedly bought turkeys when they were available.
St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood, which provides food and supplies to families in need and the homeless, saw an increase this summer for those suffering.
According to Ruth Hill, Jubilee Center administrator, the need continued into the holidays.
“We’ve had to order frozen meat and are seeing more seniors accessing our pantry,” Hill said. “Many seniors who rent are worried their landlord will raise their rent, or their rental will be sold, and they won’t have a place to live. Wait lists for low-income housing are very long. We can help them with food and give a nice Thanksgiving dinner.”
Hill was elated when Halstead, Gary and Melody Vasbinder and others arrived this week and filled the wagons with turkeys.
“As fast as they came in, they went,” Hill said Tuesday. “We had 30 families come through in less than an hour. We are very blessed to have help from this amazing team of Realtors and others who stepped up to give such a nice blessing to our neighbors.”
“The entire Englewood team is making personal donations, raising funds from local business and giving a helping hand as shoppers,” Smedley said, adding community partners included David and Brandon Dignam of Key Agency; attorney Lori Emery of Wellbaum & Emery, PA.; Jeanne and Jeff Joyce; Brad and Lourdes Fuller of Lightspeed Voice; Real Bikes Englewood; Katrina Towns of Able’s Marine and Paradise Exclusive Real Estate; and David Wampler and Jonathan Varner of Wampler Varner Insurance Group.
Donations include gift cards to Walmart, Winn-Dixie and Publix so that families can purchase food items to accompany their holiday turkeys, she said.
Michael Saunders also has a philanthropic arm, the MSC Foundation, which gives back to Gulf Coast community organizations via donations from agents and staff.
Halstead said she enjoyed being a part of the team that gets to go out into the community, support businesses and help those in need.
“Without our community we wouldn’t be who we are and we love it here,” she said.
The effort benefits families in Englewood and North Port and is still underway with its collection of turkeys and gift cards now for Christmas, Smedley said.
For information on making a donation, call 941-473-7750.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.