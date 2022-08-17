Michael Saunders Englewood

Michael Saunders Realtors and their sponsored nonprofits gather outside of the Englewood real estate office after a grant ceremony which helped nonprofits with mental health, domestic abuse, housing, child protection services and the unsheltered in need of medical care. 

ENGLEWOOD — With the grant from the Michael Saunders Foundation in hand, Cynthia Voortman went looking for a place for the unhoused to recover after being hospitalized. 

Voortman, along with Bonnie Saxman, founded On the Spot Aid Inc. to serve the unsheltered in Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.


