Michael Saunders Realtors and their sponsored nonprofits gather outside of the Englewood real estate office after a grant ceremony which helped nonprofits with mental health, domestic abuse, housing, child protection services and the unsheltered in need of medical care.
ENGLEWOOD — With the grant from the Michael Saunders Foundation in hand, Cynthia Voortman went looking for a place for the unhoused to recover after being hospitalized.
Voortman, along with Bonnie Saxman, founded On the Spot Aid Inc. to serve the unsheltered in Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
They go into the woods and streets with a trusted medicine outreach that provides assessments, treatments, education and basic first aid supplies to people.
"We are seeing a lot of spider bites this year, about 30 cases," Voortman said. "If not treated, the bite could become infected and the person could end up in the hospital. Once they get out, it's impossible to keep the bandages clean and dry, especially during rainy season."
On the Spot Aid has been looking for a location for a recuperative care center — a small home or office space — for the unsheltered after a hospital stay.
Since the majority of the unsheltered On the Spot Aid helps live in Englewood, the nonprofit hopes to provide a safe, clean environment locally for all South County homeless.
For the past 12 years, Michael Saunders Realtors contributed a portion of its commission to the foundation. It allows Realtors to sponsor a charity for a grant.
The Englewood office consistently has 100% participation in helping give funding and support to local nonprofits.
On the Spot Aid was one of a handful of charities to recently receive a foundation grant from Realtors at the Englewood Michael Saunders office.
Realtor Amy Gonzales sponsored On the Spot Aid for a grant.
Shannon Mesenburg, president of the American Gold Star Mothers Peace River Chapter, said the grant will help homeless veterans. The grant was sponsored by Mesenburg's husband, Mitch, a Realtor at Michael Saunders.
"God bless the amazing agents of the Englewood office and their incredible leader Mary Smedley," Mesenburg said. "We are humbled by the love of others."
Tri-County Counseling & Life Skills Center offers crisis, couples, substance abuse and life skills counseling. COVID-19 changed the dynamics of substance abuse and mental health in the community.
Counselors are working with those who are anxious, depressed and overdosing.
The grant to Tri-County was sponsored by Realtor Debi Benson.
Realtor Yvonne Wolfe helped fund the nonprofit When All Else Fails. The group helps Englewood and North Port residents in need with temporary housing solutions, problem solving and other personal issues when they can't get help elsewhere.
Camelot Community Care, sponsored by Realtor George Raines, will use the grant money to help with foster care programs.
The nonprofit is committed to reunifying or finding permanent homes for children and young adults currently in the system of care.
Sponsored by Realtor Misty Raines, the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies helps victims of assault and other crimes through its hotline and helpline.
Since COVID-19, the shelter has seen more families in need. The grant will provide supporting services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence from Englewood to Punta Gorda.
The Sky Family YMCA was sponsored by Mary Smedley, Englewood managing broker at Michael Saunders & Company.
The Englewood YMCA recently finished the summer camp program where students played outside and tried "time travel" through decade-inspired art, science experiments and sports.
Entering the school year, the YMCA has an afterschool program that helps students with homework and activities.
