Englewood Area Board of Realtors recently held a school supply drive over the summer. EABOR's Community Outreach Committee partnered up with Englewood Boys & Girls Club to provide local students with school supplies to fill their backpacks. The supplies were donated by many local Realtors and affiliates. Outreach committee members Karen Current, left, and Dawn Campo, right dropped off the donations at the Englewood Boys & Girls Club before the start of the school year.
