Turtle nest stakes

This year, there were over 5,000 sea turtle nests from south Caspersen Beach to Manasota Key and a portion of Knight Island.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

ENGLEWOOD — The sea turtle nesting season has slowed to a crawl, but Manasota Key already has seen record loggerhead and green sea turtle nesting.

The Coastal Wildlife Club two state primary permit holders — Zoe Bass and Wilma Katz — oversee the volunteer turtle nesting patrols on all of Manasota Key. Sea turtles transformed Manasota Key into a nursery.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments