ENGLEWOOD — The sea turtle nesting season has slowed to a crawl, but Manasota Key already has seen record loggerhead and green sea turtle nesting.
The Coastal Wildlife Club two state primary permit holders — Zoe Bass and Wilma Katz — oversee the volunteer turtle nesting patrols on all of Manasota Key. Sea turtles transformed Manasota Key into a nursery.
According to an Aug. 20 post on the club's social page, volunteers documented 5,094 loggerhead and 342 green sea turtle nests this season — breaking the records for both loggerhead and green sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key. The volunteers also reported the nest of Kemp's ridley, one of the most endangered of sea turtles species.
South of Stump Pass, Brenda Bossman serves as the permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrols along a 2.5-mile stretch of Gulf beaches on Knight and Don Pedro islands. Bossman reported a robust season of nesting, estimating volunteers documented 600 or more loggerhead and 45 green nests.
But along with the number of nests, Bossman suspects a record number of nests are successfully hatching.
Last year, an early season tropical storm drown many of the nests at the beginning of the season. Additional storms, she said, followed.
Fortunately, this season hasn't seen tropical storms or hurricanes inundating the Gulf shorelines with water.
Female loggerhead sea turtles lumber onto Gulf beaches to lay between 100 to 150 eggs per nest, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The eggs generally take 49 to 58 days to incubate.
"We're halfway through (hatching nests) this season," Bossman said.
The local sea turtle nesting season officially extends from May 1 to Oct. 31.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees the sea turtle patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key.
As of Aug. 20, Mote posted on its mote.org website how volunteers reported 4,372 loggerhead nests and 159 green sea turtle nests. While not record-breaking, those numbers exceed the number of nests documented in the last three years.
Mote reported its record season in 2019 when volunteers documented 5,063 nests of which 4,888 were loggerhead nests, 170 green turtle nests and five other Kemp ridley nests.
All sea turtle species are listed species and enjoy federal and state protections. Florida laws prohibit any disruption, destruction, molestation or harassment of the nesting turtles, the nests themselves or the hatchlings emerging from the nests.
To report harassment or disruption of a sea turtle, its nest or hatchlings, or to report an injured, dead or harassed sea turtle, call Wildlife Alert 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or report it online. Cell phone users can also call *FWC or #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.
