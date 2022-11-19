ENGLEWOOD — The family that owns The End Zone Sports Grille doesn't believe anyone should be alone on Thanksgiving.
And even thought the popular Englewood restaurant took a hard hit from Hurricane Ian this year, that philosophy will continue.
"Anyone can come here for a hot Thanksgiving meal and be part of our family," said Joanne Anders of the family owned End Zone. "That's what Thanksgiving is about — people getting together."
Serving Thanksgiving Day full turkey dinners has been a long-standing tradition started by the original End Zone owners and carried on by the Anders family for the last 10 years.
Thanksgiving dinners will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving at the End Zone, at 2440 South McCall Road.
The traditional Thanksgiving meals are free. While the Anders will not ask anyone for donations, donations will be accepted.
The End Zone, like many businesses and homes in Charlotte, Sarasota, Lee and DeSoto counties, was battered and bruised by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
Apparent to the public, the hurricane blew apart the End Zone's sign and its wooden tiki bar and deck.
No so apparent and out of view of the public, Anders said, is the rear of the restaurant and bar, which suffered damaged freezers, storage areas and other equipment.
"There's so much damage in the back," she said.
Still, repairs are being made and the End Zone staff has been able to return to serving its customers.
"We're still trying to get our lives back here," Anders said. "We've just been able to serve our full menu."
The End Zone hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Monday to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit endzonesportsgrille.com or call 941-473-9663.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
