ESendzonethanks111822aaa.jpg

No one needs to be alone on Thanksgiving. Joanne Anders and The End Zone will be serving a free Thanksgiving dinner for all those who don't want to be alone on the holiday.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — The family that owns The End Zone Sports Grille doesn't believe anyone should be alone on Thanksgiving.

And even thought the popular Englewood restaurant took a hard hit from Hurricane Ian this year, that philosophy will continue.


