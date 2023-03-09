Englewood Beach red tide 2023

Dead fish washed up Feb. 13 on Englewood Beach, thanks to a red tide that’s been blowing around the Gulf of Mexico and other coastal waters since October, 2022.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County officials issued an update Wednesday about the presence of red tide at area beaches.

The message: It’s still around.


