PORT CHARLOTTE - The Florida Department of Health issued a red tide alert for Charlotte County on Monday.
Officials said a water sample taken Nov. 7 near Whidden Key and Buccaneer Bend in Englewood tested positive for a red time bloom, according to a news release.
Whidden Key is located east of Lemon Bay; Buccaneer Bend is west of the Intracoastal Waterway.
"The public should exercise caution in and around these areas," the news release stated.
The National Weather Service last week issued a red tide warning for Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Red tide was previously detected several miles off Sarasota shortly after Hurricane Ian inundated the Gulf of Mexico with millions of gallons of rainwater runoff.
Red tide is a naturally occurring algae in the Gulf of Mexico that tends to bloom when nutrient levels rise. In high concentrations, in can kill fish and other marine life and cause breathing problems for people and land-based animals.
Sarasota County health officials reported red tide at all 16 of its public beaches.
“Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects,” health officials in Sarasota stated in a Thursday news release. “Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air conditioned space.”
