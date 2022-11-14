Red tide Manasota Key (copy)

A red tide algae bloom was evident at Englewood Beach on Nov. 3 with dead fish washing ashore and red-tinged waters. 

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Florida Department of Health issued a red tide alert for Charlotte County on Monday.

Officials said a water sample taken Nov. 7 near Whidden Key and Buccaneer Bend in Englewood tested positive for a red time bloom, according to a news release.


