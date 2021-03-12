ENGLEWOOD — The numbers are going down, and that's good.
Lower counts of red tide turned up in local water samples this week.
The Florida Fish and Game Conservation Commission, which tracks area water using samples, reported Friday diminished or minimal counts of red tide algae cells in water samples in waters around Englewood and Charlotte Harbor.
A sample taken from Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key contained very low concentrations, less than 10,000 per liter of water. Another very low concentration of red up turned up in a water sample taken in Charlotte Harbor.
That's reversing the trend from the last few weeks where samples were showing rising levels in Charlotte County waters.
There were no signs of red tide in water samples taken in Sarasota County north of Blind Pass Beach.
Researchers are finding higher levels in Lee County, including Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico off Cayo Costa, which are south of Charlotte Harbor and Boca Grande.
The red tide algae, Karenia brevis, is naturally present in the Gulf in concentrations of less than a 1,000 cells per liter of water.
Medium to high concentrations — those more than a million cells in a liter of water — can lead to coughing, respiratory irritation, fatigue, and other ailments in humans. The toxins are often released when winds and waves break up the cells.
Fish and other marine life, including marine mammals, can die from intense red tide blooms.
For updated reports and to learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.