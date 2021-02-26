ENGLEWOOD — For two months, red tide algae blooms were only being detected in Lee and Collier counties — never north of Pine Island Sound.
Until now.
Very-low concentrations of the toxic algae were detected in Stump Pass, Gasparilla Pass and Boca Grande Pass this week.
One sample taken in the Gulf of Mexico about 5.5 miles off Boca Grande showed a low concentration, which is 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts on myfwc.com all the water samples taken in Florida within the previous eight days. The map is updated every weekday evening at 5 p.m.
Other water samples pulled from Sarasota and Charlotte counties only showed natural background counts of algae cells, less than 1,000 per liter of water.
The map shows Pine Island Sound, south of Boca Grande and Charlotte Harbor, remains a hot spot for red tide: six samples of low concentrations and four medium concentrations of 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water.
The red tide algae is natural Gulf waters. However, higher concentrations, especially when concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water, people suffer coughing, respiratory and other ailments. Fish and other marine life, including manatees and dolphins, die.
In the last two weeks, state wildlife officials received reports of nine fish kills in Lee County and another two in Collier County due to red tide algae concentrations. None in Charlotte nor Sarasota.
The good news
Beach goers can breathe easy.
Mote Marine Laboratory posts its daily beach conditions on visitbeaches.org. The good news is no one complained of respiratory ailments or dead fish washing up onto any beaches in Southwest Florida.
The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast map at habforecast.gcoos.org also predicts a “very low” chance beach-goers will suffer respiratory irritations from red tide from Naples to Clearwater.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
