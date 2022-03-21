Manatees in the waters of Brevard County on Florida’s East Coast are starving to death due to algae blooms.
Local Gulf and inshore waters are clear now, enjoyable. But when red tide algae blooms cause respiratory and other ailments in humans, manatees face a deadly threat.
The algae blooming in Brevard is not toxic to the manatees, said Martine DeWit, senior researcher with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission pathology laboratory in St. Petersburg.
The persistent blooms, however, cover the water above, depriving seagrass beds of sunlight. The algae can choke out the seagrasses. Manatees are marine herbivores and seagrasses are a prime food source.
Red tide algae, Karenia brevis, is toxic to manatees, as it is to many other kids of marine life, including fish and mammals like manatees.
While natural to the Gulf, red tide can cause respiratory irritations and other ailments in humans when concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water. Higher concentrations kill fish and other marine life.
Red tide releases a neurotoxin that can paralyze manatees, DeWit explained. Like all marine mammals, manatees need to surface for air and cannot lie indefinitely on the bottom of a water body without drowning.
Generally, red tide blooms start thickening offshore in the Gulf and are carried by tides and currents towards shorelines in late summer and early fall.
However, the toxic algae blooms in the past have plagued Southwest Florida year round. Researchers recently confirmed nitrogen and other nutrients from stormwater runoff can feed the toxic algae.
When humans feel a tickle in their throats from airborne red tide toxins, manatees face a deadly threat, DeWit suggested.
In 1996, a massive die-off of manatees in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties first confirmed red tide as the cause of death in manatees.
Since then, such as in 2018, a year that saw 824 manatees die from a variety of causes, state wildlife officials determined 177 died of red tide toxins and another 111 manatees were “suspected” of dying from red tide.
Last year, the numbers weren’t high enough to trigger a “mass” mortality event, DeWit said; however Lee County’s manatee numbers were higher than they should be due to red tide.
Of the 182 reported manatee deaths in Lee County in 2018, 79 deaths were due to “natural causes,” a category under which red tide falls. Another 54 deaths were listed as unrecovered manatees.
Infected manatees can survive if they are found and rescued in time. The manatees are kept in shallow water and outfitted with floats so they can surface and breathe. Within a few days, the manatees process and “wake up” from the effects of toxins.
The question then becomes when to release the manatees back into the wild safely.
DeWit urges the public to report any manatee that appears injured or sick or dead.
Those who do spot a dead, sick, or injured manatee are asked to report it to the wildlife commission at its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922) or #FWC on a cellphone.
For more info on manatees, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.