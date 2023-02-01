BOCA GRANDE — The red tide algae bloom that's still hanging around the Gulf of Mexico first appeared in the weeks after Hurricane Ian blasted Florida's west coast.
Did the hurricane kick start the bloom?
The hurricane's winds could have been the culprit, according to Mote Marine Laboratory's Red Tide Institute Director Cynthia Heil, a senior scientist.
"The winds could have lifted algae that was at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico," Heil said in an interview.
The Gulf of Mexico's broad continental shelf, which extends out from Florida's coast to up to 200 miles in some places, keeps the water shallow enough for that to happen with the wind patterns that were recorded on Sept. 28, the day the hurricane struck the coast, Heil said.
Once it got close to the surface, the Karenia brevis algae — the species which is the cause of red tide — could have fed on nutrients, which contributed to its "rapid growth," she said.
Four months later, the bloom has shifted north and south in the Gulf between Pinellas and Collier counties, and it's still causing problems for marine life and beachgoers.
Heil is one of three speakers who will give presentations and answer questions at the annual Red Tide Forum, hosted by the Barrier Island Parks Society and Mote Marine Laboratory.
The scientists will address "the latest conditions, forecasting and current projects in the ongoing mitigation effort and search for solutions," according to Shelly Thompson, development coordinator for the Barrier Island Parks Society, known as BIPS.
The annual event is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Boca Grande Community Auditorium, 131 First St., Boca Grande. The forum is free, but people who want to attend must reserve a spot at www.BIPS.org/programs.
Heil, who has studied red tide for years, both for Mote and previously with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission in St. Petersburg, will be joined by two other scientists are at the top of the field.
Richard Pierce also works at Mote. He is senior ecotoxicology scientist there and also serves as associate vice president for research, directorate of environmental health and ocean technology, according to Mote's website.
Robert Weisberg is a retired distinguished professor emeritus at the College of Marine Science, Physical Oceanography at the University of South Florida. A physical oceanographer, he is director of the USF Coastal Ocean Modeling and Prediction System, known as COMPS, according to BIPS.
The scientists will talk about some of the new technology that tracks red tide blooms, and some scientific advances that can help pinpoint the way the algae grows and why it stops growing, Heil said.
The most recent water samples recorded by FWC scientists show that low or medium concentrations of K. brevis are present in Placida Sound near Englewood, the Intracoastal Waterway near Venice High School, and in Boca Grande Pass.
Farther to the south, near Sanibel Island, there are high concentrations.
The K. brevis algae never really leaves the Gulf of Mexico, scientists have learned. It can, however, bloom in force for long periods of time. Winds, tides and currents can move it around. When a concentration of the algae is present, it can release toxic gases that kill fish and other marine life, and can cause respiratory problems for people who encounter it.
Local health officials have posted warning signs at several area beaches during this bloom because of health concerns.
Red tide can be affected by water salinity, the amount of nutrients in the water, and the temperature of the water. Scientists are still seeking answers about what starts and stops blooms.
Researchers are getting ready to launch a boat from St. Petersburg that will travel to Sanibel in an attempt to study the bloom termination factors that cause the bloom to subside.
