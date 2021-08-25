The Florida Wildlife Commission posted this map on its website, showing high and medium concentrations of red tide in samples taken between Sarasota and Boca Grande, including beaches in Englewood and Venice, and in Lemon Bay. Find an updated map at myfwc.com/research/redtide/.
ENGLEWOOD — Good beach days are scarce this week, as red tide sticks around Manasota Key, Lemon Bay, Boca Grande and Venice.
Samples taken this week show medium and high concentrations of the algae, and people have been reporting the stench from the dead fish and the algae bloom.
Mark Timchula reported the stench was "horrific" once you crossed the bridge onto Manasota Key. He made his comments on his daily social media video from Englewood Beach that Wednesday revealed dead fish, crabs and other marine life washing up along the shore.
South of Stump Pass, Brenda Bossman, who is the primary permit holder overseeing volunteer sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands, said her throat wasn't irritated nor was she coughing from airborne toxins from the red tide algae.
However, the stench from dead fish could be overwhelming the further you walked south from the circulating waters of Stump Pass.
Like Bossman, Timchula did not detect a strong scent of airborne red tide toxins, but he noted a steady eastern wind blew Wednesday morning, probably pushing airborne toxins offshore.
"It's not as bad as it has been the past few days — smell wise," Timchula offered as a shred of guarded optimism.
Fish kills result when the toxic red tide algae, Kareniabrevis, concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water. When cell concentrations reach a million or more, the algae can discolor the water, sometimes to a reddish brown.
All reports this week suggest the color of the shoreline Gulf waters appear tainted by red tide.
"The water is still brown but with the breeze coming out of the east the smell is manageable," Zoe Bass said in an email to The Daily Sun on Wednesday.
North on the key, Manasota Beach was not spared.
"At the beach I didn't go in the murky, rusty, smelly Gulf with floating sea life in decomposition," said Jean Ranallo in an email to TheDaily Sun on Wednesday. She regularly enjoys morning swims at the public beach.
"On the sand, for the first time ever, I saw loads of jelly fish, shimmering like overturned glass dishes," Ranallo said.
Wildlife Conservation Commission, which regularly samples waters looking for the presence of the K brevis algae reported the medium concentrations around Boca Grande, but higher around Englewood and Venice.
