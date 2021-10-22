Such were the reports Thursday and Friday about signs of red tide along Manasota Key.
"The sunrise swim was perfect with not a trace of any red tide," Jean Ranallo told The Daily Sun Thursday in an email. She enjoys her daily morning swims at the public Manasota Key.
And Friday, Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association, said in an email, "Clear water, no red tide, no dead fish."
Sarasota County also reported no impacts Thursday on public beaches from Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key north to Lido Key.
But that doesn't mean red tide blooms have completely dissipated from local shorelines.
While the red tide algae is naturally occurring in the Gulf, when concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water, people can experience scratchy throats, coughing, respiratory and other ailments due to airborne toxins. Intense concentrations can also kill fish and other marine life.
The results from recent water samples collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission do not show any significant concentrations of red tide in samples taken from Manasota Key south to Naples.
However, water samples from the dog beach in Venice north to St. Petersburg contained very low to low concentrations more than 10,000 and less than 100,000 cells per liter of water.
Independently, higher concentrations — up to a million cells per liter of water — were collected in samples from Cedar Key north to Horseshoe Beach.
Also, in the Panhandle, red tide concentrations turned up in water samples from Apalachicola Bay west to Panama City.
