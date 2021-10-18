SARASOTA — How and whom Sarasota County residents will select as county commissioners returns as a topic this week.
On Tuesday, county commissioners will hold a special meeting to begin the redrawing of commission district lines due to population shifts revealed by the 2020 U.S. Census.
And Wednesday evening, the county’s Charter Review Board will meet to consider a contentious proposal to revisit single-member districts approved by county voters in 2018.
Before the commissioners on Tuesday will be nine maps submitted by the public through an online portal created by the county and a map produced by the county’s consultant for redistricting, Kurt Spitzer.
Redistricting, or redrawing the lines, is necessary this year, Spitzer told commissioners in a memo as the Census revealed a population deviation of 14% between the lowest populated district and the highest populated district.
A U.S. Supreme Court decision calls for redistricting when the deviation exceeds 10%.
Commissioners will not be adopting a map Tuesday. They will select a map or maps to be advertised for a public hearing on Nov. 15. Then follows a series of statutory steps the county must follow before the process is concluded on Dec. 8.
The new district lines must be in place by Dec. 31.
The charter review board meeting, however, promises to be more contentious as evidenced by the first meeting in May when a roomful of voters implored and begged the elected members not to place a repeal measure on the 2022 general election ballot.
In the November 2018 general election, more than 60% of the voters approve the creation of single-member districts that had been tried once before in the 1990s.
Under this scenario, only voters within a specific commission district vote to select their county commissioner.
Thus in 2020, only voters in Districts 1, 3, and 5 participated in the county commission races.
Commissioners have made no secret of their dislike of the new scheme but passed on a decision themselves to place a repeal measure on the ballot, punting it instead to the Charter Review Board.
While commissioners are eager to put a repeal measure on the ballot, they may still be going against the will of their constituents as revealed by the results of the latest resident's survey.
Responding to a question placed on the survey by commissioners, 40% of those responding indicated approval of the concept versus 26% opposed.
The County Commission meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Charter Review Board meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Both meetings will be aired on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCqHDwKPPOhzLmtb4TvwIZZQ.
