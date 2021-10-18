Sarasota County Redistricting Q&A

What does Sarasota County have to do with 2020 Census data?

The Florida Constitution requires that the county commission determine the need for redistricting after each decennial census. The 2020 Census data is used to determine whether the districts are as nearly equal in proportion to population as possible. If redistricting is needed, state law requires that the process be completed in an odd-numbered year.

What is redistricting?

Redistricting is the process of adjusting district boundaries to equalize the differences in the population. This supports the principal of “one person, one vote” and the provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

State law requires commission districts to be “as nearly equal in population” as practicable or possible.

Who performs redistricting?

The legislative body of the jurisdiction (county commission, school board, city council, etc.) is designated by law to adjust district boundaries.

Why is the Sarasota County Commission redistricting?

Following the approval of the county charter amendment creating single-member commissioner districts, which was effective with the 2020 election, the Sarasota County Commission decided to examine the need to adjust commission district boundaries. As county residents may now only vote for a single commission district candidate, rather than all five commissioners, the commissioners commented that it was important for each district to be as nearly equal in population as possible.

Florida statutes require the county to determine the need for redistricting after each decennial census. State law also permits the county to adjust commission district boundaries in odd-numbered years in order to keep the districts as nearly equal in proportion to population as possible.

What standards must a redistricting process apply?

• Equal (almost) in population. Individual districts should be as nearly equal in population as is possible or practicable. “Population” means residents, not registered voters. “Nearly equal” means that the population of individual districts should be as close to the average size district (i.e. ideal size) as is possible.

• Doesn’t dilute minority voting strength. If there is a location where a significant number of minority residents reside, their ability to vote as a block should not be diluted by either dividing that population into two or more districts (termed “cracking”) or, if there is a significant minority population in two districts, moving that population into a single district (termed “packing”).

• Contiguous. All parts of the district are physically adjacent.

• Follow the Voting Rights Act and comply with the Equal Protection Clause.

What traditional factors may a redistricting process apply?

• Compact. Districts should be relatively compact. Unusual, “bizarre” or serpentine district shapes that are created without furthering a valid underlying public policy purpose should be avoided.

• Significant natural and man-made boundaries. Where possible, district boundaries should follow easily recognized or understood boundaries, such as major roads, waterbodies or parklands.

• Preserves the core of the existing district boundaries. The boundaries of the new districts may retain the cores of their existing boundaries to provide continuity of representation.

• Avoids splitting communities of interest. District boundaries should avoid splitting communities that have similar interests (e.g. neighborhoods or cities) where possible.

For more information, visit scgov.net/redistrict.