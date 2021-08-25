topical Reflections of the morning Staff Report Aug 25, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hugo Stangl took a photograph of dawn while at a dock in his community. Stangl said he's a resident at Pelican Shores on Manasota Key. PHOTO PROVIDED BY HUGO STANGL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANASOTA KEY - A waterfront sunrise isn't the easiest moment to have on the west coast of Florida, but a resident of Englewood's Pelican Shore Cottages found one. Hugo Stangl set up the photo looking east onto Lemon Bay from a dock in his community."You can’t tell the difference between the sky and water in the photo," he wrote. "There is a beautiful reflection."For those interested, sunrise the rest of this week is between 7:05 and 7:06 a.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Englewood eateries temporarily close due to COVID Local YouTube celeb buys 93-acre parcel in Englewood Red tide still haunting Gulf beaches Dead fish, red tide plague Gulf, now Lemon Bay Parents organize to fight school mask mandate Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Englewood eateries temporarily close due to COVID Local YouTube celeb buys 93-acre parcel in Englewood Red tide still haunting Gulf beaches Dead fish, red tide plague Gulf, now Lemon Bay Parents organize to fight school mask mandate Calendar
