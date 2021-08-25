Reflections of the morning

Hugo Stangl took a photograph of dawn while at a dock in his community. Stangl said he's a resident at Pelican Shores on Manasota Key. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY HUGO STANGL

MANASOTA KEY - A waterfront sunrise isn't the easiest moment to have on the west coast of Florida, but a resident of Englewood's Pelican Shore Cottages found one. 

Hugo Stangl set up the photo looking east onto Lemon Bay from a dock in his community.

"You can’t tell the difference between the sky and water in the photo," he wrote. "There is a beautiful reflection."

For those interested, sunrise the rest of this week is between 7:05 and 7:06 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments