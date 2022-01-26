ENGLEWOOD — Jennifer Fagenbaum is looking for builder with land who's willing to build homes for local workers.
She has money, but needs more contractor resources in North Port and Englewood.
Fagenbaum, the executive director of Family Promise of South Sarasota in Venice, helps low-income families and families experiencing homelessness achieve independence through a community-based response.
Fagenbaum told members of the Boca Cares grant committee, the money she received from their new grant will help Englewood families.
"We are seeing single moms who are missing work because their children are sick with COVID-19 and they need help with rental assistance or housing," she said. "Boca Cares money will help with expenses related to housing for Englewood families."
Fagenbaum said the real problem is there's no affordable or workforce housing in the area. Family Promise is working in Venice to build 10 new homes. She's trying to do the same in North Port and eventually Englewood.
"This is being done in North County in Sarasota, but now is the time to do it in the southern part of Sarasota," Fagenbaum said. "There's a chance to bring 30 to 50 more in Sarasota County. I just need a builder to help."
Boca Cares was formed by members of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club community to provide aid to local charities whose mission it is to empower and improve the lives of those less fortunate, according to its mission statement. The fund has tax-exempt status through its relationship with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Boca Cares board member John Catterson and Jane Kopper-Woodward said it's important to bring organizations like Family Promise together in the same room with other nonprofits to learn about additional resources for South County.
At a grant ceremony Tuesday at Boca Royale, representatives from nonprofits shared where they were spending some of the $180,000 Boca Cares grants.
Christine Varcoe, assistant development director of the Salvation Army of Sarasota County, told guests Boca Cares money will go to expand the Pathway of Hope training in South County. Participants in Englewood, Venice and North Port can receive rental stipends, budgeting classes, case management and job training.
"It's been successful in North Sarasota for six years and we plan on doing the same for South County," she said.
Andria Bilan, chief executive officer, of Josh Provides.org Epilepsy Assistance Foundation, spoke about buying gas cards and giving rides to families living with epilepsy.
"People who have epilepsy cannot drive," she said. "They are prohibited from driving for the first six months after they are diagnosed. They still have to go to doctor's appointments and need medical care. We help them get there by Uber or Lyft or we will buy gas cards to help the family get to the appointment."
Bilan said some appointments can be as far as the Mayo Clinic in Orlando.
Others who received Boca Cares grants included The Twig of Venice which will use the money to restock the boutique for foster care students and those who have aged out of foster care but need clothing and other resources. Jesus Loves You Ministry will use the grant to buy four portable computers to help when registering the homeless for services in remote locations like the woods.
Centerplace Health received funding for medical equipment for the North Port office, which provides medical, prenatal and other health services to the under insured and those who can't afford insurance in Englewood and North Port.
Meals on Wheels in Venice will use the money to subsidize the increase in meal costs. About 200 meals are served daily with homebound residents charged $5.30. However, the cost climbed to $7.90 since there's been a supply chain grocery shortage. The volunteers are serving a Venice resident who is 104-years-old.
Marcia Ziegler of the Rotary Foundation said a new Ferst Readers program at Redeemer Lutheran Preschool will be launched in February. The grant will help give more than 100 books to preschoolers and their teachers each month. The program helps students interact as they learn to read and recognize vocabulary and rhyming words.
Gina Taylor, spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast proudly announced Candy Brooks of Englewood and her "little sister" Aaliyah Passeneau are in Tallahassee this week promoting the mentoring program. Sisters of the Suncoast mentoring program in Englewood.
"We are so excited to have Candy Brooks our statewide 2021 Big Sister of the Year, Little Sister of the Year award winners representing the agency which spans from Manatee County to Collier County," Taylor said. "I'm not sure Aaliyah understands the magnitude of this visit, but it promotes a strong foundation for becoming a volunteer as an adult."
The Boca Cares members said successful fundraising and business sponsors allowed these organizations to receive the funding.
"We plan to offer the grant cycle two times in a year, due to the generosity of the Boca Royale community and our sponsors," Catterson said. "This was a really good group we gave grants to today. We want to continue raising money so we can turn around and give it away."
For more information about Boca Cares, visit bocaroyalecares.com.
